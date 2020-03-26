DJ Bravo's song on Coronavirus titled We Not Giving Up creates a storm on the internet

DJ Bravo comes up with a new song on Coronavirus titled We Not Giving Up in order to cheer up his fans.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in people's lives across the globe. The highly infectious virus transmits through touch, sneeze, cough and more and has no vaccine developed as of now. The novel COVID-19 has taken many lives. The worldwide death toll has crossed 21,295 with 471,417 active Coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo aka DJ Bravo, known for his rap song Champion, has now come up with a song on Coronavirus to cheer up his fans.

DJ Bravo's new song titled We Not Giving Up is rocking the social media at present. Recently, the cricketer/music composer took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his song with the fans. "We Not Giving Up! So my fans been asking me to do a Corona song..as we all know this is a very sad moment for us all and times like this we have to stick together and fight this battle.this is just a sample of what I’m working on #NotGivingUp," Dj Bravo captioned his post while fans dropped fire emojis in his comments section.

As seen in the video, Dj Bravo dances and sings along urging the people to stay safe. He appeals to them to stay indoors and wash their hands. He also prays for several countries that have been hit by the Coronavirus spur. Bravo retired from international cricket in 2018 and has recently returned to the cricket world once again. His track titled Champion that released in 2016 became a chartbuster in no time and we hope 'We Not Giving Up' too keeps the spirit of the people high.

Credits :Instagram

