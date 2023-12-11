Do Prince Willam and Prince Harry have other siblings? Exploring the lives of Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, unknown step-siblings of royal duo

Prince Harry and Prince William often find themselves under the media's intense scrutiny, yet many remain unaware of their lesser-known step-siblings, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles.

Born from Camilla Parker Bowles’ previous marriage with Andrew Parker Bowles, Laura, 44, and Tom, 47, have maintained a low profile despite their royal connections.

Self-made success

Tom Parker Bowles, an Eton College and Oxford alumnus, stepped into the world of public relations before becoming an accomplished author with notable works like "E is For Eating." Meanwhile, Laura Lopes, an art history and marketing graduate, ventured into gallery management and even served as a motoring correspondent for Tatler.

Contrary to their royal counterparts, Tom excels as a cookbook author, food critic, and broadcaster, while Laura finds her passion in the art world, managing galleries and curating exhibitions.

Marriage and family

Tom married Sara Buys in 2005, and their union welcomed two children, Lola and Frederick, before their separation in 2018. On the other hand, Laura tied the knot with Harry Lopes in 2006, and they share three children: Eliza, Gus, and Louis.

Although leading private lives, Tom holds an estimated net worth of US$9 million, while Laura's worth ranges between US$1 million to US$5 million. Additionally, Laura could inherit two grand estates due to her husband Harry's lineage.

Both Laura and Tom maintain cordial relationships with Harry and William, attending major family events, including weddings. However, tensions have surfaced in the past, with reported blame games between William and Laura concerning their parents' broken marriage.

Despite their initial struggles in the aftermath of their parents' split, Tom and Laura seemingly forged amicable relationships with their royal step-siblings as they navigated their way through their shared family's complex dynamics.

Relationship with the Royal family

There's limited information about Laura and Tom's rapport with the royals. However, according to author Katie Nicholl's 2010 book Harry and William, William and Laura had a strained relationship during their youth.

Here’s a part mentioned in the book - “William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes. William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage. Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William, ‘Your father has ruined my life.’”

In a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, Tom mentioned that he and Laura don't feel entirely integrated into the royal family. He clarified, "My mother married into it. She’s part of it. We’re the common children, just on the sidelines."

