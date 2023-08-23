Does Dana White have a wife? Personal life of UFC president explored

Dana White is widely regarded as the foremost businessman in combat sports. The UFC President has been associated with the organization for decades and is largely credited with the rise of MMA in combat sports. Meanwhile, White's personal life has evolved in tandem with his business endeavors. While many are familiar with UFC president Dana White's life, a significant number remain unaware of his wife's. Anne Stella White (formerly Anne Stella) is the wife of the UFC President. Let's delve into some facts about Anne Stella White's life.

Who is Anne Stella?

Anne Stella White is the wife of UFC President Dana White. She was born as Anne Louise Stella on January 16, 1969, in the United States of America. Her family details are unclear, as she chooses to remain anonymous.

Accounts suggest that she has Polish American heritage. While Dana White identifies as an atheist, Stella White identifies as a Christian. Unlike her husband, she does not have any presence on social media platforms like Instagram or Twitter. This lack of online presence contributes to the public's limited knowledge of her personal and professional life.

She graduated from Hermon High School, although her occupation remains unknown. Given that her husband reportedly earns $20 million annually, her financial situation may be relatively comfortable. Sources suggest that her husband's net worth is $500 million. Throughout her husband's challenges with the mob and Meniere's disease (excessive vertigo), Stella White has been a supportive presence.

Her marriage with Dana White

In eighth grade, the gorgeous pair met and fell in love. While White was attending university for a semester, it is unknown what his wife was doing at the same time. The UFC President, on the other hand, did not complete studies at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and Quincy College. Dana White is also said to have been compelled to leave Boston due to unpaid debts owed to legendary criminal Whitey Bulgar.

Dana White married Anne Stella in 1996, according to sources. Since then, the pair have been happily married and have three great-children of their own. Dana White III and Aiden White are the couple's two sons, and Savannah White is their only daughter.

They've been together for over 20 years. Despite going through challenging times together, their relationship is stronger than ever. However, the couple has been involved in several disputes in the past.