Does Elon Musk have a degree? Taking closer look at educational qualifications of USD 232 billion worth tycoon

Elon Musk is one of the world's richest man and serves as CEO of a number of biggest businesses, including Tesla, a maker of electric vehicles, and SpaceX, a company dedicated to space research. His current ownership in Tesla is 23 percent. Around two-thirds of his fortune is dependent on Tesla's success, which is a considerable amount. In October 2022, Musk made news by paying 44 billion dollars to own Twitter (nowX).

In 2010, Musk guided Tesla to its first public offering. Musk was among the top 10 richest persons in the world in September 2021 after the company's market capitalization increased significantly in the years 2020 and 2021. Musk's fortune peaked at an incredible 320 billion dollars in November 2021. After being one of the richest people, do you know about Musk's educational qualifications?

ALSO READ: Grimes sues Elon Musk over their three children citing ‘petition to establish parental relationship’

Elon Musk's educational qualifications

Elon Musk left South Africa at the age of 17 to attend Queen's University and avoid military service there. Musk obtained Canadian citizenship in the same year, in part because he believed it would be simpler to obtain American citizenship in this manner. Musk immigrated to the US in 1992 to attend the University of Pennsylvania to study physics and business. Prior to pursuing his second bachelor's in physics, he completed his undergraduate studies in economics.

After leaving Penn, Musk attended Stanford University in California to obtain a Ph.D. in energy physics. However, since Elon Musk left Stanford after just two days to create his first company, the Ph.D. couldn't make it to Elon Musk's degrees.

Elon Musk has always displayed an enterprising spirit. His dietician mother and engineer father welcomed him with open arms and supported their son's interest in technology. After being admitted into Stanford University's Physics Graduate Program, he also left after two days to pursue his entrepreneurial goals. Since then he has just gone upwards in his life to become one of the richest people in the world.

But Tesla and SpaceX's enigmatic CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to controversy. While he is praised for his original concepts and cutting-edge technologies, he has also been involved in a number of scandals throughout his career.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk: Revisit Space X founder's 5 biggest controversial moments of all time