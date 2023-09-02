Does Paige VanZant fight anymore? Former UFC star's comments on OnlyFans earnings leave internet in shock

MMA star Paige VanZant hasn't fought in the ring for a long time. After losing to Amanda Ribas by submission in UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal, the former UFC women's flyweight champion has not returned to the Octagon in more than three years. VanZant does not, however, appear to be missing her MMA days as she now looks to be earning far more money outside of the combat sport. Financially speaking, VanZant has said that giving up professional fighting to concentrate on making viral material has made her quite wealthy.

VanZant says she earns more through OnlyFans than fighting in MMA

VanZant rose to fame as a UFC fighter at first, but as her pro career began to falter, she switched to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and started creating online video material. As she has a massive fan base on websites like Instagram and OnlyFans, it appears that her move into the online world has been a resounding success for her.

VanZant recently disclosed that she is making far more money with her OnlyFans account than she did throughout her fighting career in a much shorter period of time. VanZant said, “Yes, OnlyFans has been my largest source of income, I would say combined in my fighting career, I think I’ve made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I have in my entire fighting career”

This could be because of how she feels about the gender wage disparity, as she admitted that it would be tough for her to leave her job outside of fighting because of the financial hardship.

VanZant's MMA career

VanZant has an 8-5-0 career MMA record, with three submission victories and two knockout victories. She defeated Kailin Curran by knockout to make her UFC debut back in 2014. In 2020, VanZant quit the UFC and switched to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. It had been initially arranged for her to compete against Charisa Sigala in August 2022, but it has since been rescheduled.

Net Worth

VanZant has a net worth of around 3–4 million dollars. Her modeling brands and books are the main sources of Paige's fortune.

