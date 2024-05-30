Doly app for iPhone transforms product scans into 3D videos with just the camera; DEETS here

Doly, a 3D video rendering app for iPhone, was released by French startup AniML on Monday. This innovative app lets users easily create high-quality 3D product videos with their smartphone's camera. The app allows you to render any product on the cloud, from everyday items like a water bottle to more elaborate items like fancy shoes, simply by scanning it with your iPhone camera.

Doly, available for free download, makes it simple to create high-quality 3D videos of products by removing the background and adding dynamic backdrops to highlight them. This feature is handy for e-commerce store owners, small businesses, marketplaces, marketers, and product designers.

How it works

To use the Doly app, you must have an iPhone 11 or later. After downloading and installing the app from the App Store, users must sign up and choose the Quick 180-degree video feature. This is a necessary step before creating more detailed videos. The app requires access to the iPhone camera, which prompts users to rotate their phone around the product while taking still photos.

Next, users must record a video of the product while moving slowly and steadily around it. The app gives feedback if the user moves too quickly or needs to reposition the camera. After taking the photos, the app displays a few highlight images of the product, which users must resize to fit the entire item. Finally, the users choose a background, and the 3D video rendering process starts.

Technology behind Doly

While apps and websites for rendering 3D images from 2D images are already available, creating 3D videos remains difficult. This difficulty stems from the need to canvas objects with spatial points and show them consistently in a video. Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF) is a popular technique for accomplishing this, as it uses artificial neural networks to imagine the unseen sides of an object and produces consistent results.

However, AniML uses a different 3D rendering technology called Gaussian splatting, a similar technique. According to Gadgets 360, this method allows Doly to create 3D videos from product scans more efficiently. Despite the advanced technology, the rendering process can be time-consuming, taking approximately an hour to complete a video.

User experience and pricing

Gadgets 360 tested the Doly app and discovered that the process was somewhat lengthy, requiring multiple attempts to correctly scan the product. The rendered videos are vertically aligned, and the results of their testing were not impressive. The object had visible polygons, but the app's promised high-quality rendering was not evident. This could be due to lighting issues, as the product was scanned indoors under artificial light.

Regardless of these challenges, the app is intended to be user-friendly. It walks users through the entire process of creating a 3D product video, making it relatively simple to use. The first video download is free; subsequent downloads require a Doly Plus subscription. The subscription costs Rs. 2,999 per month or Rs. 24,900 per year, and it includes access to exclusive video templates as well as the ability to create 40 product videos per month.

