Don Lemon fired from CNN, Tucker Carlson ousted from Fox: Here’s everything you need to know

Don Lemon, the popular CNN anchor has been fired from the network, after over 17 years of association. The shocking announcement came out moments after the primetime host Tucker Carlson and Fox News announced their decision to part ways. The new development was confirmed by Don Lemon himself in an official statement released on his official Twitter handle. Notably, the dismissal of Lemon came after the accusations on misogyny and misbehaviour.

Don Lemon releases official statement

The former CNN anchor, who confirmed the development in his official statement, revealed that the network's decision left him 'stunned'. "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," said Don Lemon in his official statement. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," he added.

"It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best, he concluded.

Check out Don Lemon's Twitter post, below:

CNN's statement

However, CNN denied Don Lemon's allegations with an official statement, and claimed that they are inaccurate. "Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter," it reads.

Chris Licht, the CEO of CNN later released another statement, that reads: "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News

The far-fighter host Tucker Carlson decided to leave Fox News with immediate effect, and the decision was announced by the network with an official statement. "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," said Fox in the statement. The primetime host's last show was aired on Friday.

