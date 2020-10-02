Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID 19; US President, Melania Trump begin quarantine process

Donald Trump's closest aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID 19. The US President confirmed the news and added that he along with his wife Melania Trump have taken the test and while they wait for the tests, they have begun quarantine process.

US President Donald Trump's close aide Hope Hicks has contracted COVID-19. The news was reported by numerous international news publications before Trump took to Twitter and confirmed the same. The POTUS tweeted, "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!" The President also added that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, have undertaken the test as well and are waiting for the results to return.

However, as a precautionary measure, the POTUS and FLOTUS are starting their quarantine process. "The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Trump tweeted. The news about Hicks' COVID-19 result comes just a few days after Hicks joined Trump to travel aboard the Air Force One to and back from the presidential debate on Tuesday. She also joined the POTUS to a Minnesota rally on Wednesday. Sources informed Bloomberg that Hicks has been showing symptoms.

Appearing on a call-in appearance on Fox News' Hannity, Trump said, "She did test positive, I just heard about this. She tested positive. She's a hard worker. Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive. Then I just went out with a test. I'll see -- you know, because we spent a lot of time -- and the first lady just went out with a test also. So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know."

