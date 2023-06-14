Donald Trump ARRESTED: Former US President pleads not guilty in federal documents case

Donald Trump, the former US president has been making headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. As per the latest reports, the American politician has been arrested now over the federal documents case. The former president, who arrived at a Miami courthouse recently, was arrested based on an indictment filed on June 8, this year, in which he was accused of mishandling classified documents.

Donald Trump faces charges under the espionage act

As per the latest reports published by The New York Times, Donald Trump has thus emerged as the first-ever President to be charged with federal crimes, in the history of the United States. The Republican Party veteran has faced charges under the espionage act for illegal possession and mishandling of classified information, which includes the US nuclear capabilities, sensitive communications with foreign leaders, and nuclear proficiency of an undisclosed foreign country.

Donald Trump pleads not guilty; Will not get fingerprinted

The reports also suggest that Donald Trump will not get fingerprinted or made to take a mugshot like the other defendants, in the federal documents case. Meanwhile, Trump's attorney Todd Blanche revealed that the former US president has filed a 'not guilty' plea at the Miami courthouse. Later, the politician was allowed to leave the court, after prosecutors confirmed that they do not consider Trump a 'risk'.

Alina Habba, who is one of the lawyers from Donald Trump's legal team, explained he was not made to get fingerprinted or take a mugshot, like the other defendants. "President Trump is in a very unique position where he does not need to be given a mugshot, obviously. He’s not a flight risk. He is the leading candidate of the GOP (Grand Old Party) at the moment. He is going through a process that has been coordinated with the Secret Service and it will all be handled seamlessly," she said.

