Donald Trump found guilty of sexually abusing E Jean Carroll, has to pay hefty compensation of 5 million

Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, seems to be in heaps of legal danger even though he is leading by the wide margins in polling regarding the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

On Tuesday, a New York jury found that 27 years ago Donald Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll, the advice columnist in the changing room of a New York department store. This verdict brands Trump as a sexual predator for the first time. Here is everything to know about the same.

Donald Trump verdict

The jury deliberated on the case for three hours and they didn’t find Trump raped Carroll but found him liable for sexual abuse. But since this is the result of a civil case and not criminal one, the only legal sanction that Trump will face is financial.

Donald Trump needs to pay $5 million in the compensatory and punitive damages; about $3 million for branding E Jean Carroll as a liar and $2 million on the sexual abuse count.

The judge Lewis A Kaplan explained two elements of finding Donald Trump guilty of abuse. Firstly, the former U.S. president subjected E Jean Carroll to sexual conduct without her consent by using the force, and it was for the purpose of sexual gratification.

After the verdict, Carroll said, ‘We’re very happy’. On the other hand, Trump said on his Truth Social Platform, ‘I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. The verdict is a disgrace – a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time’.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s lawyers also issued a statement as they called this case ‘bogus’ and said that they would appeal and then win the case.

In the Carroll case, the jury of six men and three women were persuaded by her testimony over three days, as she described the events that conspired in the New York department store in 1996.

