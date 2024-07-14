Donald Trump Rally Shooting: Suspected Gunman And Bystander Reported Dead; Ex-President Marked 'Safe' After Shots Fired During Event

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of gun violence and death.

Former US President Donald Trump was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 50 km north of Pittsburgh. The incident caused panic among the crowd present at the event, as per Reuters.

Blood was seen spattered across Trump's face before he emerged, pumped his fist in the air, and appeared to mouth "Fight! Fight! Fight!" The shooter was dead, one rally attendee was killed, and two other spectators were injured. The Secret Service and the former president's campaign said Trump was safe following the shooting.

Gunman who shot Donald Trump reportedly dead

Donald Trump was rushed off stage after gunshots were fired at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, causing anxiety in the 2024 election campaign. Secret Service agents surrounded the ex-president and escorted him off the stage shortly before he was seen raising a fist in defiance.

The suspected shooter was confirmed dead, along with one bystander, US media reported. "The former president is safe," the Secret Service said in a post on X. His campaign said he was "fine" and being checked at a medical facility.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," said spokesman Steven Cheung in a statement.

The shooting took place shortly after Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.The shooter's identity and motive remain unclear, and both Republicans and Democrats condemned the violence. The shots appeared to come from outside the area secured by the Secret Service. An audience member died and another person was in critical condition.

CNN reported that Trump was injured, but gave no other details. It was not clear how or what injuries he may have sustained.

The venue was abandoned, with chairs knocked over and yellow police tape around the stage. A helicopter flew above, and law enforcement officers walked through the area, including armed officers on a roof near Trump's stage.

Donald Trump addressed the rally shooting in Truth Social post

In the wake of the incident, Trump took to his own platform Truth Social to address the shooting incident. The politician thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement officials for their prompt action and offered his condolences to the bystander who was killed during the incident.

The Republican leader also confirmed that he was shot with a bullet that pierced through his right ear and mentioned that the shooter was dead even though not much was known about his identity.

US President Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama both condemned the attack on Trump during the Pennsylvania rally. The incident comes as Trump and Biden are locked in a close election rematch, with most opinion polls including those by Reuters/Ipsos showing the two evenly matched.

The United States has a history of political violence. Presidents John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kenndy, and Ronald Reagan have all faced assassinations, with Kennedy assassinated in 1963 and Kenndy shot dead in 1968.

