  1. Home
  2. trending

Donald Trump STILL claims to have won the US Elections; Determined on election fraud theory after losing

Upon losing to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, soon-to-be ex-president Donald Trump is still adamant on his theory of election fraud and is claiming that he has won the election after all.
20188 reads Mumbai
Donald Trump STILL claims to have won the US Elections
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Donald Trump is refusing to acknowledge that he lost the election. The soon-to-be ex-president took to Twitter on Saturday evening (November 7) to say that he “won the election,” despite Joe Biden actually winning. “THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!” Trump tweeted.

 

Twitter then flagged Trump‘s tweet, adding, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” Trump then followed up, tweeting, “71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!” In case you missed it, Trump was at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia when news outlets reported that Biden would be the next president.

 

Despite Trump being on the golf course, his team released a statement on his behalf in which he said that his campaign will be going to court on Monday to fight the vote counts.

 

ALSO READ: Joe Biden wins US elections 2020 after defeating Donald Trump

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Twitter, Getty Images

You may like these
US Elections: Desis share hilarious memes on Donald Trump after Joe Biden overtakes him in Georgia
US Election Results 2020: Trump, Biden's battle for Florida; President says Kamala Harris would be 'terrible'
US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump test positive for COVID 19
Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID 19; US President, Melania Trump begin quarantine process
US President Donald Trump likes a Twitter post for the first time; Fans start a meme fest on social media
White House lights go off as Donald Trump is reportedly taken to a bunker amid violent protests
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement