Donald Trump STILL claims to have won the US Elections; Determined on election fraud theory after losing

Upon losing to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, soon-to-be ex-president Donald Trump is still adamant on his theory of election fraud and is claiming that he has won the election after all.

Donald Trump is refusing to acknowledge that he lost the election. The soon-to-be ex-president took to Twitter on Saturday evening (November 7) to say that he “won the election,” despite Joe Biden actually winning. “THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!” Trump tweeted.

Twitter then flagged Trump‘s tweet, adding, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” Trump then followed up, tweeting, “71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!” In case you missed it, Trump was at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia when news outlets reported that Biden would be the next president.

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Despite Trump being on the golf course, his team released a statement on his behalf in which he said that his campaign will be going to court on Monday to fight the vote counts.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden wins US elections 2020 after defeating Donald Trump

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×