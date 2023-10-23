Donald Trump's controversial demand from Melania Trump leaked through audio tape: All you need to know

In an unexpected turn of events, a new disclosure from Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt has resurrected former President Donald Trump. Pratt revealed an audiotape of Mr. Trump making a strange request to his wife, Melania, at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as per 60 Minutes Australia. Many people were taken aback by the news, which sparked doubts about the former President's connection with the millionaire. This article delves into the specifics of the leaked tape and the subsequent developments.

The leaked tape and its contents

The contents of the leaked audio clip, in which Pratt alleged that Donald Trump invited Melania to parade around Mar-a-Lago in a bikini, are at the core of this dispute. His stated justification for this request was so that "all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing." This revelation has focused public attention on the former President's personal life and decisions, adding to the mystery surrounding his presidency.

The connection between Trump and Pratt

Many people are interested in Anthony Pratt's relationship with Donald Trump. Their relationship allegedly began during Trump's presidency and has lasted into his 2020 presidential campaign. Pratt, the CEO of a global paper and packaging firm, joined Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, which has become a symbol of Trump's post-presidential existence. Their strong relationship raises concerns about the extent of former President Trump's power and connections after leaving the White House.

ALSO READ: 'I love milk so much': Jeff Bezos' old Amazon review leaves Elon Musk amused

Implications on the investigation

The leaked recording and Pratt's statements have far-reaching consequences beyond an odd request. According to 60 Minutes Australia, Special Counsel Jack Smith's office has questioned Pratt, who is now mentioned as a prospective witness in a case involving Donald Trump's suspected abuse of secret documents following his leave from the White House in 2021. It is unknown whether Pratt shared his claims and the audiotape with prosecutors, but it indicates the legal ramifications of this latest dispute.

Trump's response and the spokesperson's statement

In response to these charges, Donald Trump's spokeswoman told the New York Times that prosecutors and the information source lacked adequate context and important facts. Trump, for his part, justified his relationship with Anthony Pratt, portraying him as a Mar-a-Lago member, a thriving club, and an Australian ally. Trump stressed Pratt's contribution to American employment via an Ohio facility, expressing his admiration for the Australian businessman.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos backed business which once valued at USD 3.8 bn, shuts down: Here's why