Donald Trump’s family: From 3 wives and 5 children to 10 grandchildren; Here’s everything you need to know

Donald Trump, the former American president is now making headlines after he confirmed seeking nominations for the 2024 presidential elections for Republican Party. Things have now taken a new turn, after the politician faced criminal charges in New York City, over an alleged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The former president plans to appear in court on Tuesday, for further investigation. But, it is yet to be revealed whether the 'hush money' case that was registered in 2016 will affect Donald Trump's nominations for the 2024 elections.

However, Donald Trump's family, including his wife Melania Trump, his five children, and the rest of the Trump family members have always been with the politician as his biggest supporters. The real estate Mughal-turned-US politician was married thrice and is blessed with 5 children. He also has 10 grandchildren. Have a look at Donald Trump's family tree here...

Donald Trump's parents and childhood

The former US president was born as the fourth child of Fred Trump, a real estate developer, and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, an immigrant from Scotland. Maryanne Trump Barry, Fred Jr who passed away at the age of 42, Elizabeth Trump Grau, and a younger brother named Robert, who died at age 71, are his siblings.

Donald Trump's first marriage

The real estate magnate married Ivana Zelníčková, a model from Czech, in 1977. Donald Trump and his first wife welcomed three kids together - Donald Jr in 1977, Ivanka in 1981, and Eric in 1984. Ivana served The Trump Organization, for over seven years. Trump and Zelníčková parted ways in 1990 after the politician started an affair with actress Marla Maples. Ivana Zelníčková later married twice, but both relationships ended in divorce. She passed away in July 2022, at the age of 73.

Trump's marriage to Marla Maples

The former American president began an affair with actress Marla Maples when he was still married to Ivana Zelníčková. After dating for a couple of years, the couple tied the knot in October 1993. The couple welcomed their first and only child, Tiffany Trump in December, of the same year. Trump and Maples parted ways in 1997; the couple divorced in 1999.

Donal Trump's third marriage with Melania Knauss

The real estate magnate tied the knot with his third and current wife, Melania Knauss, a Slovenian model, in a star-studded ceremony that was held in Palm Beach, in January 2005. Donald Trump welcomed his fifth and youngest son Barron with Melania, in the same year. Melania earned US citizenship in 2006. Melania made headlines after she opted to not move with Trump to the White House after he became the US President. Instead, she opted to stay at the Trump tower, for a long time.

Children and Grandchildren

Donald Trump has a total of 10 grandchildren, from his three children – Donal Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. Donald Trump Jr. shares five kids with his ex-wife Vanessa Haydon. His daughter Ivanka Trump is married to businessman husband Jared Kushner, and the couple has three kids. Eric Trump, on the other hand, has two children with his wife Lara Yunaska. His younger daughter Tiffany Trump tied the knot with Michael Boulos, last year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Stormy Daniels and how is she connected to Donald Trump's Indictment? 5 things to know about her