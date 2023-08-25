Donald Trump's mugshot, return to X, involvement in Georgia election case: 5 highlights from eventful day

Safe to say, Donald Trump, the former US president, has always been in the news for all the wrong reasons. For Trump, it was yet another historic day. Trump set a questionable milestone when he posed for a booking photo, becoming the first American president to do so after being charged with a crime. Charged with 13 felonies by a Fulton County grand jury on Thursday evening, August 24, Donald Trump turned himself into Georgia police. His mugshot was taken when he was being processed at a prison in Atlanta for allegedly attempting to have the Georgia 2020 election results overturned. It was indeed an eventful day for Trump after he tried to be everywhere, all at once that spanned from getting arrested to getting back on X.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump ARRESTED: Former US President pleads not guilty in federal documents case

5 highlights from Trump's eventful day:

Trump gets arrested

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, was detained on Thursday in a prison in Georgia on suspicion of racketeering and conspiracy after he allegedly attempted to rig the 2020 election in the state's southern region. Rudy Giuliani and other Donald Trump associates were named in a 41-count indictment yesterday.

Trump was given bail

After agreeing to a 200,000 dollars bail and other terms of his release that had been previously negotiated by his lawyers, including not using social media to threaten co-defendants or witnesses in the case, Trump was allowed to leave the country. Following his release, Trump returned to his residence in New Jersey. The former president handed himself in to local or federal authorities four times this year after being charged with a crime. The most recent instance was when he surrendered in Georgia.

Advertisement

Trump's mug shot

In a lawsuit arising from Trump's attempts to have his state's 2020 election loss overturned, Georgia chose to process him like any other criminal defendant, including fingerprinting and a mug photo. This is in contrast to other authorities who granted him a pass. In the photograph, a scowling Trump, 77, stares into the camera with his jaw tightened, his forehead wrinkled, and his red tie tightly knotted.

Trump joins X (formerly known as Twitter)

Just hours after turning himself in at an Atlanta jail, the former president of the United States Donald Trump returned to X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, and sent his first message in more than two years.

Former President's first tweet

After Twitter blocked his account on January 6, 2021, as a result of the violence at the US Capitol, Trump returned to X (previously Twitter) and tweeted his first post in two years. Trump tweeted his mugshot, a link to his website, and the statement "Never surrender!" after arriving back at X.

ALSO READ: What happened at the first GOP debate? Donald Trump, UFOs, Vivek Ramaswamy's comments and other key highlights