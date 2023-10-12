'Don’t want to work': Dixie D'Amelio draws massive flak online after admitting she wants to 'marry rich'

In the ever-changing world of social media and celebrity culture, one statement can quickly become the epicenter of a whirlwind of opinions, as TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio candidly revealed her ambition to "marry rich" during a recent episode of her Hulu reality show, 'The D'Amelio Show' as per Dexerto. The reaction to this remark has been nothing short of a social media storm, but let's take a deeper look at what's truly behind it and what it means in the long run.

The D’Amelio Show: A rollercoaster ride for the sisters

The third season of 'The D'Amelio Show,' which documents the lives of content creator sisters Charlie and Dixie D'Amelio, has been a rollercoaster of turmoil in and of itself. Season 3 has been a mix of personal and professional updates, from their dating life to the continued friction between the siblings, but Dixie's revelation has taken the internet by storm.

According to Dexerto, Dixie's admission that her "biggest professional goal is to marry rich" raised some eyebrows. Many others on social media saw it as a proclamation of entitlement. To completely comprehend the context of this contentious comment, we must also examine her continuing battle with Premenstrual Dysmorphic Disorder (PMDD). This disease, which causes acute anxiety and despair before menstruation, has had a significant impact on her mental health and relationships.

Dixie’s battle with Premenstrual Dysmorphic Disorder

Dixie boldly acknowledged her monthly fight with PMDD and the need to take time off before her period in the season 3 opening episode. This admission of weakness has helped to bring awareness to the often-stigmatized issue of mental health, particularly in the world of influencers, where appearance and perfection are highly valued.

It's important to remember that superstars, despite their glamorous exterior, have personal challenges and weaknesses just like everyone else. In Dixie's instance, her desire to "marry rich" may be motivated by a desire for financial stability and a life free of the worry that PMDD brings. The constant pressure to keep up with social media expectations may be mentally exhausting, and her message might be seen as a request for release from that weight.

Dixie’s comment may have been tongue-in-cheek

Nonetheless, it is vital to note the controversy that this comment has sparked. Many critics believe it perpetuates old, gendered ideas of women relying on men for financial security rather than pursuing their own jobs and financial independence. While Dixie D'Amelio's remark was intended to be humorous, it accidentally highlighted a far more serious societal issue.

More women than ever before are pursuing jobs, becoming entrepreneurs, and finding financial success on their own terms in today's society. These accomplishments encourage and inspire many people. Dixie's remark, even if intended as a jest, feels out of place in this story of female strength.

The issue now is whether this dispute will impact the future of The D'Amelio Show Season 3's last two episodes are scheduled to air on October 18, 2023, however, it is unclear whether the program will be revived for a fourth season. Will this scandal be a watershed event in the D'Amelio sisters' careers, or merely a learning experience in a business that lives on perpetual reinvention and self-discovery?

