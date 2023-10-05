Dream's response to Adept's claims: Xqc's missing watch and substance abuse allegations

The public feud between Adept and popular Twitch streamer xQc has been anything but discreet. Their falling out has been marked by a series of controversies, ranging from disputes over the ownership of a $300,000 McLaren to allegations of assault and demands for millions of dollars in hush money.

Fans have been given a front-row seat to the unraveling of their once-close relationship, as accusations and counter-accusations have taken center stage.

Also read: Adept faces Twitch Ban amid controversy surrounding Felix ‘xqc’ Lengyel

Explosive revelations

Adept's controversial appearance on Twitch sent shockwaves through the community, resulting in a swift ban from the platform. Before her abrupt exit, she dropped a bombshell revelation regarding xQc's alleged behavior at an event hosted by Lil Nas X. Adept claimed that xQc had consumed "illicit, unprescribed drugs" during the gathering. According to her detailed account, this illicit activity had left him deeply paranoid about the sudden disappearance of a valuable watch.

This shocking claim added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing saga, raising questions about xQc's actions and whether they were driven by the alleged drug use. The mystery surrounding the missing watch took an unexpected turn, further fueling speculation and discussions among fans and viewers.

Dream comes to the defense

Dream, another popular content creator, has now spoken up about the incident, coming to xQc's defense. He refuted the claim that xQc was paranoid about losing his watch, stating that they had witnessed xQc putting the watch back in his bag, only for it to be missing the next morning. Dream vehemently denied any involvement in the watch's disappearance and also challenged the allegations of substance abuse, asserting that xQc was simply intoxicated that night.

As the public continues to speculate and discuss this high-profile dispute, Adept remains offline following her Twitch ban, and xQc has yet to address this specific matter. The value and whereabouts of the disputed watch remain uncertain. Nevertheless, xQc's extravagant lifestyle was highlighted as he swiftly replaced the missing watch with another six-figure investment, proudly flaunting his purchase of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak range watch, which can sell for up to $456,255.00 USD. The saga continues, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any further developments in this ongoing drama.

Also read: xQc Opens Up About Legal Saga: Allegations, Investigations, And Million Dollars Worth Offer