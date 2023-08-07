'Dude getting hit by someone on steroids'-Fans go berserk as Jake Paul beats Nate Diaz by unanimous decision

On Saturday night, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz got down in an MMA fight where the YouTuber turned-fighter stood undefeated. At a packed American Airlines Centre, Paul beat Diaz by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91). Paul appeared to be cruising or getting the victory very early after hurting Diaz in the opening round. But Diaz persevered, keeping the battle close the entire time.

Paul faced former UFC star Diaz, who was making his pro boxing debut when he returned to the ring for the first time since his defeat to longtime foe Tommy Fury, earlier this year.

Here's how fans have reacted to the unanimous decision of Paul defeating Diaz:

How did Jake Paul take on Nate Diaz?

Paul wounded Diaz in the opening round, and even though the 38-year-old recovered in the fourth with a tireless three minutes of effort, a left hook in the fifth dropped Diaz to the ground.

Diaz showed virtually little in the way of basic boxing skills, but those flaws were partly made up for when he made the fight unpleasant on the inside. In the final three minutes, he did spent more time playing than fighting, but it didn't matter since Paul won the battle by scores of 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's career

Paul entered the fight with victories in boxing against former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva (two, including one by knockout), as well as another knockout victory over Ben Askren, a former MMA champion. He started boxing professionally in 2020.

The fight was held at 185 pounds, the biggest weight Diaz has ever competed at. As always, Paul will have to decide where he goes from here. After signing with the Professional Fighters League earlier this year, he stated that his upcoming fight may be an MMA match.

One of the UFC's most well-known athletes, Diaz spent 17 years competing there. Conor McGregor's first UFC defeat came in 2016 after he was choked out by him. After defeating Tony Ferguson in September, Diaz quit the UFC and became a free agent. He founded Real Fight Inc., his own promotion, with the promise to seek the most important and compelling matches, according to his standards.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fortnite and Doctor Who collaboration postponed: When can fans expect it to drop?