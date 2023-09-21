'Dumb as f**k': Fousey's heated exchange with police caught on bodycam

An OG YouTuber with over 300k Twitch and 160k Kick followers, Fousey (aka Fouseytube) has launched a very successful streaming career. Throughout August, Fousey streamed daily as more subscribers kept joining.

The streamer was repeatedly banned from Twitch for using "hateful slurs" and breaking the platform's Community Guidelines, as his material quickly devolved into chaos. As a result of these bans he immediately relocated to Kick, but Fousey's stream kept generating controversy, leading to him being asked to leave a restaurant after receiving bomb threats and having to cross a major highway at night.

Fousey hails threats at police officers

On August 23, the streamer called the police and said his life was in danger; as a result, he was taken into custody and taken to a mental health facility.

The arrest was streamed live for everyone to witness on Fousey's Kick channel, with the YouTuber shouting insults to the authorities such as "You guys are dumb as f*ck, man! You guys are literally dumb as f**k!" Bodycam video of the confrontation has now been made public, and it reveals Fousey threatening the officers as he was taken into custody and put into a police vehicle.

In the video, the police are heard asking Fousey whether he has drugs or any weapons on him. To this Fousey replies, “I got a big p***s,” Fousey replied. “It could hurt you a lot. I’m gay. 9 inches. Is that on body cam? I’ll f*ck you so good ’til you love me”. Since being arrested, it has been revealed that Fousey was not actually arrested but rather was sent to the hospital for his mental health.

Who is Fousey?

Actor and YouTuber Yousef Saleh Erakat was born on January 22, 1990, and goes by the name Fousey. In 2013, San Jose State University awarded Fousey a theatrical arts degree. To pursue an acting career, he eventually relocated to Los Angeles. Fousey started a career in boxing from 2019 through 2022 in addition to his acting and YouTube careers.

Fousey said he would never play in the sport again after undergoing two operations throughout his career. Fousey has run a number of YouTube channels; however, on March 21, 2011, he launched FouseyTube, which has since become the most popular YouTube channel.

