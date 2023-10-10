'Dumba**' - Nate Diaz left thoroughly unimpressed with Jake Paul's latest offer for rematch

Jake Paul, the controversial YouTube sensation turned professional boxer, has been making waves in the combat sports world with his unorthodox journey from social media star to a legitimate contender. After defeating Deji and Nate Robinson early in his boxing career, Jake Paul has gone on to face former mixed martial artists, including Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and Ben Askren. However, the focus has recently shifted towards a potential rematch with Nate Diaz, but the format of the fight remains a point of contention.

Nate Diaz's response

In a recent appearance on the NELK Boys' FULL SEND podcast, Jake Paul claimed that negotiations for a rematch with Nate Diaz were filled with "outrageous" demands from the UFC veteran. Jake expressed his eagerness to face Diaz in an MMA cage, suggesting a transition from boxing.

However, Nate Diaz quickly took to Twitter to refute Jake's claims, calling him out for spreading false information, as reported by Dexerto. Diaz asserted, "You're full of s**t, I didn't ask for s**t," and challenged Jake to an MMA fight, stating, "Rematch is in boxing, trilogy is in MMA. You need time to train anyway, you suck. New Year's Eve is good."

The disagreement over the format of their potential rematch highlights the clash between Jake Paul's recent association with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and Nate Diaz's strong ties to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Jake Paul had previously offered a deal that included one boxing match and one MMA fight as part of his PFL contract. However, Nate Diaz has made it clear that he is only willing to step into the MMA cage for the UFC, effectively ruling out any possibility of a mixed format fight within PFL.

The unlikely UFC scenario

Given Jake Paul's ongoing feud with UFC President Dana White, it appears highly unlikely that a Diaz vs. Paul MMA showdown will ever take place under the UFC banner. Nate Diaz has been a longtime UFC fighter and has remained loyal to the organization throughout his career. Conversely, Jake Paul's contentious relationship with Dana White and the UFC has led to strained negotiations and public spats. Therefore, the chances of Nate Diaz agreeing to an MMA bout promoted by Jake Paul's affiliated organization seem remote.

The potential rematch between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul continues to generate interest and controversy within the combat sports community. While both fighters seem willing to face each other again, the format of the fight remains a significant point of contention. Whether the bout ultimately takes place in the boxing ring or the MMA cage, it is clear that both Diaz and Paul have staked their claims, and fight fans eagerly await a resolution to this ongoing saga.

