Dwayne Bravo confirms international retirement after West Indies gets eliminated from T20 World Cup

The ongoing T20 World Cup is coming up with the most surprising twists with every match. While everyone has been disheartened by the Indian cricket team’s performance in the matches, the Pakistan cricket team has turned out to be a game changer and is ruling the chart. And now, another announcement is coming up from the tournament wherein West Indies’ all rounder cricketer Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from international cricket. He made the announcement after West Indies was eliminated from the race to semi finals for T20 World Cup.

To note, West Indies had lost the match from Sri Lanka recently following which it has been out of the T20 World Cup race. Announcing his retirement, Dwayne stated, “I think the time has come. I’ve had a very good career … had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it, I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long. To win three ICC trophies, two with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud about is that the era of cricketers we had we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that but have silverware to show for it”.

Speaking about West Indies’ exit from the T20 World Cup, Dwayne said, “It wasn't the World Cup we expected, it wasn't the World Cup we wanted as players. We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves, it was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high”. Dwayne will play his last T20 match for West Indies against Australia on November 6.