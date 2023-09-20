EA FC 24 price unveiled: Find out how much it will cost in the US and UK

The highly anticipated EA FC 24 is just around the corner, and fans are ready to get their hands on the latest installment in the renowned game. As per the Goal, the game's pricing specifics have been released as the launch date approaches, with varying prices for the US and UK markets.

EA FC 24 cost in the US and UK

According to the Goal, in the United States, EA FC 24 will cost $69.99 for the standard version, which includes the base game and all of its standard features. Players may also purchase the Ultimate Edition for $99.99, which includes additional content such as in-game bonuses, rewards, and a Season Pass that grants players access to new content and updates throughout the year.

In the UK, the standard edition of EA FC 24 will cost £69.99 (about $87 USD). The Ultimate Edition will cost £99.99, which is roughly $124 as per the Goal. Both versions will be available for pre-order in the UK, and fans will be able to play the game as soon as it becomes available.

Two different versions for the players

EA FC 24 is one of the year's most anticipated titles, and now that pricing information is public, fans can start planning their purchases. With two editions to pick from, players can select the version that best meets their demands and budgets.

The standard edition of EA FC 24 includes all of the game's core features, such as new gameplay mechanics, updated graphics, and improved animations. As per the Goal, players may also expect new game types and challenges, as well as enhanced player customization choices. The Ultimate Edition, on the other hand, offers all of the game's standard features as well as bonus material and awards. As a result, it is the preferable option for gamers looking to get the most out of the game.

Another element that may impact which version people select is the platform on which they intend to play. EA FC 24 will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. When deciding which version to buy, players should examine their platform's needs and compatibility.

