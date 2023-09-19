EAFC 24 ratings revealed; Find out who top 10 players are in the game

EA Sports FC is one of the year's most anticipated video games of the year. Fans around the world excitedly await the game's release, and one of the most discussed features of the game is the player ratings. As per Dexerto, the ratings influence everything from a player's general ability to how well they perform on the field. Here are the top ten highest-rated players in EA FC 24.

10. Harry Kane – 90

Harry Kane is a professional footballer from England who plays as a forward. He is well-known for his ability to score goals and has achieved success both domestically and internationally.

9. Thibaut Courtouis – 90

Thibaut Courtois is a Belgian professional goalkeeper who currently plays for Real Madrid and the national team of Belgium. He is known for his shot-blocking abilities and authoritative presence in the goal.

8. Karim Benzema – 90

Karim Benzema is a French football striker who plays for Al-Ittihad and the French national team. He is well-known for his technical abilities, goal-scoring ability, and astute placement.

7. Sam Kerr – 90

Sam Kerr is a professional soccer player from Australia who is largely considered one of the best female players in the world.

6. Lionel Messi – 90

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time, and his 90 rating comes as no surprise. The striker is a major player for Inter Miami, and his abilities on the field have made him one of the game's most prominent players.

5. Aitana Bonmati – 90

Aitana Bonmati is a Spanish professional soccer player for FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team. She is well-known in the field for her technical abilities and adaptability.

4. Kevin De Bruyne – 91

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the world's most skilled midfielders, as seen by his 91 rating. The Belgian has been a significant player for Manchester City, and his passing ability and overall brilliance on the field have elevated him to one of the game's most important players.

3. Erling Haaland – 91

Erling Haaland is a well-known Norwegian footballer who was born in the year 2000. He is a striker for both Manchester City and the Norwegian national team. Haaland is known for his quickness, athleticism, and precise finishing.

2. Alexia Putellas – 91

Alexia Putellas is a professional soccer player from Spain. She is a midfielder for FC Barcelona as well as the Spanish national team.

1. Kylian Mbappe – 91

Kylian Mbappé is one of the world's most promising young footballers, and his 91 rating accurately reflects his abilities and potential. The French forward has been a significant player for PSG, and his lightning-fast pace and strong dribbling ability make him a force on the field.

Fans all over the world are looking forward to the EA FC 24 player ratings. According to Dexerto, the top ten highest-rated players in the game represent the cream of the crop of the world's footballing talent, and they will undoubtedly play an important role in their teams' success on the field.

Fans will definitely be looking forward to the game's release and the opportunity to play alongside these elite players.

