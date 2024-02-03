Earth Set For Close Encounter With Massive Asteroid; Here’s What NASA Has Decoded

A colossal asteroid, resembling a skyscraper in size, is set to make a close pass by Earth on February 2, according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies. This cosmic giant measures between 690 and 1,575 feet (210 and 480 meters) across, making it comparable to iconic structures like the Empire State Building or Chicago's Willis Tower.

No need to panic

Despite its imposing size, there is no cause for alarm. The asteroid, named 2008 OS7, will gracefully pass Earth at a distance of 1.7 million miles or 2.7 million km. This might seem close, but in cosmic terms, it's a mere skip as the asteroid will be nearly seven times farther away than the moon, reassures the US space agency.

First identified in 2008, this celestial wanderer won't return until 2032. However, its next appearance will be far more distant, with the asteroid passing Earth at a safe distance of 45 million miles (72 million km). The upcoming visit is just one of several asteroids that will be gracing our skies this week.

More asteroids to follow

In addition to the skyscraper-sized visitor, three smaller asteroids are expected to buzz past Earth on Friday. While diminutive in comparison, these space rocks will keep a safe distance, measured only in tens of yards (meters).

Two more asteroids are slated for a harmless fly-by on Saturday, and on Sunday, an asteroid half the size of 2008 OS7 will gracefully sweep by at a comfortable distance of 4.5 million miles (7.3 million km).

NASA remains vigilant about monitoring celestial bodies in our cosmic neighborhood. In December last year, the space agency launched OSIRIS-APEX to intercept the Apophis asteroid, also known as the God of Chaos.

Predicted to pass within 20,000 miles of Earth's surface in 2029, this proactive approach to monitor Apophis also allows scientists to study and prepare for potential close encounters, providing valuable insights into the mysteries of our vast universe.

