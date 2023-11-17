Earthquake shakes Southern Mindanao, Philippines: What happens after?

Trigger Warning: This article has references of earthquakes

Residents of the southern Mindanao region in the Philippines were shaken by a significant seismic event as a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the shore. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) beneath the surface.

No Tsunami, no casualty

Although the quake sent ripples of alarm, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center assured that no tsunami was expected as a result of this seismic activity. Thankfully, in the immediate aftermath, there were no reports of casualties. However, the Philippines' seismology agency advised residents to remain vigilant, anticipating potential aftershocks and assessing any damage caused by the earthquake.

Impact on communities and infrastructure

Radio announcer Leny Aranego from General Santos City shared the harrowing experience, describing how the tremors caused structural damage, including cracked walls and the toppling of computers in offices.

Similarly, at the airport in General Santos City, travelers were caught in the quake's upheaval. Michael Ricafort, who was present at the airport during the earthquake, mentioned the evacuation of passengers to the tarmac as a precautionary measure.

The Philippines, located along the infamous Ring of Fire, faces the constant threat of seismic events due to its position surrounded by a belt of volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean. This geographic location makes the region particularly susceptible to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Constant vigilance in seismic regions

The occurrence of earthquakes remains a challenge in regions like the Philippines due to their placement on tectonic plate boundaries. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness, timely warnings, and community awareness to mitigate potential risks associated with seismic activities.

As authorities continue to monitor the situation and residents brace for potential aftershocks, the resilient communities in Mindanao reaffirm their readiness to respond to such natural events, ensuring the safety and well-being of their fellow residents in the face of seismic uncertainty.

