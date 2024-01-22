EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti attends Ram Temple inauguration in traditional attire, calls it 'historic moment'

Politicians, celebrities, entrepreneurs, sports stars, and musicians congregated for the mega-consecration event at Ayodhya's freshly built Ram Temple in a breathtaking demonstration of unity and devotion. Among the distinguished guests was EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti, who not only attended the momentous event but also opted to appreciate the occasion by dressing in traditional attire at the famous Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

A moment of goosebumps: Nishant Pitti's emotional experience

Nishant Pitti, a 37-year-old travel industry visionary, was at the center of this spectacular celebration. His decision to dress traditionally demonstrated not just his respect for the event's cultural significance but also his strong emotional attachment to it. He told news agency ANI, "This is like a historic moment for every Indian. We got goosebumps as soon as we came here..."

His words reflected the collective feelings of millions, expressing the tremendous significance of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. Pitti's emotional response to the event emphasized the historical and cultural importance of the Ram Temple's construction.

Social media resonance: Nishant Pitti's reflective post

Nishant Pitti used his social media platforms to post a touching message, stressing the significance of the occasion even more. Along with a photo of himself at the temple, he stated, "On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the heart of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity." The message not only conveyed his personal regard, but it also represented national togetherness and celebration.

Pitti was not the only industry leader who participated in this significant event. Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu and his family also attended the ceremony and shared their experience. Vembu expressed gratitude, saying, "In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here. Jai Shri Ram." This display of devotion highlighted the vast range of business leaders who gathered to commemorate this historic occasion.

Grandeur unveiled: Magnificent Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

As Nishant Pitti and other dignitaries immersed themselves in the spiritual atmosphere of the event, the magnificence of the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir was revealed. Built in the classic Nagara style, the temple is 380 feet long, 250 feet wide, and 161 feet tall. With 392 pillars and 44 doors, it is a timeless masterpiece contributing to India's cultural and architectural heritage.

Lastly, the mega-consecration event at the Ram Temple brought people from all walks of life together, breaking down barriers and instilling a feeling of unity. Nishant Pitti's emotional journey, as represented in his choice of traditional attire, spoke to the collective spirit of millions of Indians, cementing this event as a historical and cultural milestone.

