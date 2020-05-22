Eid Ul Fitr 2020: Date, time, history and why it is celebrated

Eid Ul Fitr 2020: The day marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month. Here's how and why it is celebrated across the world.

Eid Ul Fitr aka Meethi Eid marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting which is observed during the holy month of Ramadan. It is an important festival for Muslims and is celebrated with great zeal and fervor. The day also marks the beginning of another month, Shawwal, and one cannot fast on the day of Eid. A specific prayer is nominated for the day as well. The festival is also known as 'festival of breaking fast' and the occasion only begins after the crescent moon is sighted. This year the celebrations will begin on May 23 and continue until May 24, however, the actual date will vary according to moon sighting. Some Muslims observe fast for six days during Shawwal (the day after Eid) as this period is considered equivalent to fasting all year round.

After Eid al-Fitr, Muslims will soon celebrate Eid al-Adha. As per the folklore, Allah had appeared in Ibrahim’s dream and asked him to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a sign of his faith. This legend is quite similar to the Christian and Jewish stories when God asked Abraham to sacrifice his son but later spared him from doing so. On Eid al-Adha, Muslims traditionally sacrifice animals in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice. This year, Eid al-Adha will be observed on July 30, 2020.

History

As per Islamic belief, the first verses of the holy book of Islam, the Quran were first revealed to Prophet Muhammad by Allah during the month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of fasting that Muslims observe during Ramadan and the beginning of the Shawwal month. Devotees also celebrate to pay respect to Allah for providing strength and endurance during the fasting month.

Celebrations

Muslims across the world will take part in prayers that are followed by a sermon after dawn. Then a supplication asking for Allah’s forgiveness, peace and blessings are done as well. On this day, people get up early, chant their salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), wear new clothes, apply ittar, exchange greetings by saying “Eid Mubarak” and also distribute delicacies and sweets among friends and family.

Kids receive gifts and money from elders which is known as Eidi. The day is incomplete without a feast which usually includes Biryani, Phirni, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs, Sheer Korma and Seviyan among others. One of the five pillars of Islam, Zakat or giving alms to the poor is also done on Eid. Due to Coronavorus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the Eid celebrations will be very low-key this year.

