Elijah McClain case update: Complete timeline explored as second officer gets acquitted

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to racism, police brutality, and death.

Following George Floyd's death in 2020, a national outcry against police brutality arose, and this brought a renewed focus and examination of past incidents in which individuals lost their lives following interactions with law enforcement.

One of these cases is the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man aged 23, in Aurora, Colorado, in 2019. The cops used a chokehold on him which is now prohibited. Three police officers and two paramedics were on three separate trials for their roles in his death.

Latest update on Elijah McClain's case

On Monday, a second cop from the Denver region was found not guilty in Elijah McClain's 2019 killing. Officer Nathan Woodyard of Aurora was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter by the jury after a weeks-long trial in state district court. He was the second officer to be found not guilty after McClain's death, and the third to go to trial. Following an 11-day trial, the jury rendered their verdict at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday. At 3:05 p.m. on Monday, the verdict was read.

Timeline of the Elijah McClain case

What happened with Elijah McClain?

On August 24, 2019, Mr. McClain was heading home from a convenience shop when someone reported him to 911, claiming he "looked sketchy" waving his arms while wearing a ski mask. When the police arrived, they struggled to place Mr. McClain in handcuffs. Afterward, they put him on the ground and used a carotid hold, which stops blood flow to the brain and causes unconsciousness.

After roughly fifteen minutes, when emergency medical personnel arrived, paramedics gave him a ketamine injection, a potent tranquilizer. While traveling to a hospital, Mr. McClain experienced a heart attack. Within days, he passed away. One of the most thorough police accountability laws in the country was passed in Colorado as a result of the case which is the ban on the usage of ketamine and chokeholds.

Autopsy reports

In his 2019 autopsy report, forensic pathology consultant Stephen J. Cina stated that McClain's cause and mode of death were unknown. Dave Young, the district attorney for Adams County, declared a few days following the release of the autopsy report that no criminal charges would be brought because there was insufficient proof the cops had broken any laws when they used force on Mr. McClain.

Video footage

Three months after Mr. McClain's death, body camera footage of three cops was made public. The Aurora authorities have identified the officers as Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt, and Randy Roedema. The officer retaliated, grabbing Mr. McClain by the arms and claiming he had the right to stop him for appearing suspicious, according to the video.

Officers and paramedics get charged

Dave Young, the district attorney for Adams County, declared a few days following the release of the autopsy report that no criminal charges would be brought because there was insufficient proof the cops had broken any laws when they used force on Mr. McClain.

However, Gov. Jared Polis designated Attorney General Phil Weiser as a special prosecutor to look into Mr. McClain's killing in the weeks following Mr. Floyd's death. A grand jury indicted the three Aurora Fire Department personnel implicated in Mr. McClain's death in September 2021, along with two paramedics, Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper.

Two police officers receive their verdict

In McClain's case, Randy Roedema, a 41-year-old Aurora police officer, was convicted guilty of third-degree assault and criminally negligent homicide earlier this month. In 2020, Rosenblatt lost his job at the police department due to a picture that mocked McClain's demise.

Paramedics plead not guilty

The prosecution said that McClain suffered a number of medical issues as a result of the carotid control hold, which prevented oxygen from reaching his brain, and that neither police nor paramedics assisted him in breathing or in any other way.

The trial is to be held on November 27

Two paramedics, Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper, will go on trial for the third and final time in the McClain case on November 27. The paramedics are accused of assault, criminally negligent homicide, and reckless manslaughter. According to reports, McClain received a large dose of ketamine from the paramedics, which caused an overdose.

