Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerburg attend closed-door AI meeting at US senate: What we know so far

Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, has been advocating for the passage of legislation that would stimulate the fast advancement of artificial intelligence while minimizing its worst hazards for months. As legislators explore how to create safeguards for the potent technology, tech CEOs flocked to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to discuss AI with senators.

Around two dozen tech CEOs, tech supporters, representatives from civil rights organizations, and labor leaders participated in the closed-door meeting. The roster of attendees included some of the most influential figures in the sector, including Sam Altman of OpenAI, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Elon Musk of Tesla and X, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

What was discussed at the closed-door AI meeting among the tech tycoons?

The discussion was held behind closed doors with more than 60 senators in attendance. Musk said that almost everyone raised their hands when Schumer asked if they thought any regulation was necessary, demonstrating that there is definitely a solid consensus. In a statement to CNBC, Musk said, “It was a very civilized discussion among some of the smartest people in the world. The meeting may go down in history as being very important for the future of civilization.”

In his efforts to establish some control of the developing industry, Schumer, who co-led the roundtable with Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., won't necessarily heed the advice of the tech leaders. He nonetheless hopes that they will provide senators with some correct guidelines for effective regulation of the tech sector.

Tech industry heavyweights shared their opinions, with each speaker given three minutes to address a topic of their choice. According to CNBC, Eric Schmidt and Musk discussed the existential dangers of AI. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, brought up the issue of closed vs. 'open-source' AI models, and Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, voiced his disapproval of the licensing strategy used by other businesses.

Major US IT corporations have stated their support for AI restrictions, however, they may not all agree on what those rules should entail. Microsoft has backed the licensing strategy, but IBM wants restrictions that control the deployment of particular dangerous applications of AI as opposed to the technology itself.

Similar to how there is minimal agreement among Congressmen, many of whom believe that legislation is required. Additionally, there is a difference of opinion among members of Congress, with some being more concerned about excessive regulation and others being more concerned about the hazards.

