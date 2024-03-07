Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI is the target of a lawsuit that was filed against him and the company by Elon Musk, the tech magnate behind SpaceX and Tesla. The San Francisco-based complaint claims that OpenAI has strayed from its initial goal of creating artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humanity and has instead turned its attention to profit-making ventures.

Elon Musk asks Sam Altman to change OpenAI's name

Elon Musk's attorneys claimed in the complaint that the Microsoft-backed company violates this agreement by prioritizing profit. Remarkably, Elon Musk left the OpenAI board in 2018 despite having co-founded the firm in 2015. The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has now declared that, should OpenAI agree to rebrand as "ClosedAI," he will withdraw the lawsuit against the company.

Further, Musk edited a photo of Sam Altman with an ID card. He maintained the same logo but changed the text on the card to read "ClosedAI" instead of "OpenAI."

Musk, an OpenAI co-founder who left the board in 2018, argues that the Microsoft-backed company's profit-driven orientation goes against the original deal. Musk's attorneys contend that OpenAI's quest for profit goes against the core principles around which the company was founded.

OpenAI's response to Elon Musk's lawsuit

In response to Musk's lawsuit, OpenAI made public a series of personal emails that were sent and received on March 6. The business voiced dissatisfaction with Musk, saying that while he had motivated them to strive for more, he had become hostile by launching a rival company and then suing OpenAI as it moved closer to its goal without his help.

Legal professionals have questioned the validity of Musk's claims of breach of contract, casting doubt on the lawsuit's likelihood of success in court. However, the legal battle has highlighted internal divisions at OpenAI, especially about its transparency in research, governance, and the development of artificial general intelligence.

The sudden dismissal of CEO Sam Altman and his subsequent reinstatement in November 2023 have stoked rumors of internal strife within OpenAI. The business has opened an internal investigation into Altman's firing and return, which is being handled by the legal firm WilmerHale.



Furthermore, it is anticipated that the inquiry will clarify the internal disputes that resulted in a communication breakdown, offering valuable perspectives on the obstacles OpenAI must overcome in its shift from a nonprofit organization to a business that operates largely for profit.

