Elon Musk faces backlash over anti-vax conspiracy amid Bronny James cardiac arrest saga; All you need to know

Elon Musk is getting slammed by many known personalities for linking Bronny James’ cardiac arrest to a side effect of the Covid-19 vaccine. Musk tweeted about the vaccine being one of the reasons for the medical emergency while reacting to the news of Lebron James' son’s condition.

Musk wrote in his tweet, “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”

Elon Musk gets slammed on Twitter

Bronny James, 18, is the son of legendary NBA player, LeBron James. On Tuesday, a family spokesperson of the James family said in a statement, “Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family.”

Musk’s theory and logic behind Bronny's medical emergency being a side effect of the Covid-19 vaccine has surprised many notable people in various fields and netizens around the world. California Representative Ted Lieu replied to Musk’s tweet writing, “You have access to vast resources. Please consult some. You don’t know if Mr. James even has myocarditis. More importantly, the American Heart Association has stated ‘COVID-19 infection poses a higher risk for myocarditis than vaccines.’”

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “Praying for #bronnyjames’ full recovery. Since Mr X has decided - once again - to weaponize conspiracy theories that exacerbate a public family’s private pain - here are the FACTS: Myocarditis is a more common side effect of COVID than of the vaccine.”

Bronny James to play for the USC

While practicing with his university team, Bronny James experienced a sudden cardiac arrest. Following in his father's footsteps, he has committed to play for USC in the upcoming season and is expected to join the NBA soon.

