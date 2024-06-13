In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, an institutional shareholder claimed that Elon Musk had profited billions of dollars while selling Tesla stock by exploiting insider information. The shareholder requested that the court order the CEO of Tesla to return unlawful profits, according to Money Control.

Musk is now facing a legal challenge from a Tesla shareholder

The lawsuit was filed just two days before a crucial shareholder vote on whether or not to restore Musk's compensation package. If Tesla shareholders decide not to reinstate Elon Musk's USD 44.9 billion compensation package, the CEO may follow through on his threats to transfer artificial intelligence research to another company. Or he might even decide to leave.

What does the lawsuit say?

According to the lawsuit filed by the Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island (ERSRI), Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk, a director of Tesla, sold a total of $30 billion in the company's stock between late 2021 and the end of 2022, profiting before information that would have caused the stock to plummet became public.

According to reports, by hiding his intention to utilize the money received to purchase the social media site Twitter, which he subsequently renamed X, Musk sold the shares at inflated rates. The lawsuit further claimed that Musk traded Tesla stock after realizing that public estimates for the company's automobile deliveries had significantly dropped.

Following a previous case in which Musk was accused of insider trading at Tesla, this lawsuit is the second challenge Musk is facing in Delaware court from a shareholder of Tesla. In addition, Musk is the focus of an investigation that will look into whether or whether he may have violated federal securities laws in 2022 when he purchased Twitter stock.

