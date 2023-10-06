Elon Musk intends to roll out 3-tier subscription plan for X: Here's what we know so far

Elon Musk has been changing the social media platform's dimensions ever since he took over as CEO of Twitter by making significant changes to the application. These changes have not only brought him a great deal of profit but have also significantly increased his popularity and influence over the past few years. Late last year, Musk purchased the social media platform and website Twitter.

CEO Linda Yaccarino announced in a meeting with debt holders that Elon Musk-owned social media powerhouse X (previously Twitter) is evaluating new subscription options. X Premium, also known as Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month, is an option for customers right now. With the launch of three new tiers—Basic, Standard, and Plus—this is about to change.

What is Twitter's 3-tier subscription plan for?

According to a Bloomberg report, this multi-tiered strategy aims to boost sales by luring customers who might not have thought about paying the entire price for a premium subscription. In a chat with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk himself suggested that a tiny monthly fee for all users might be implemented.

With this action, the platform's bot problem will be addressed. According to what appears, the Basic plan will show full advertisements, the Standard version will halve that number, and the Plus option will be ad-free. In addition, the company is spending over Rs 166 crore, or almost $20 million, to pay authors as part of its user retention strategy.

The social media platform began paying content creators a share of the advertising revenue from ads that were shown in response to their messages addressed to other verified users starting in July. Elon Musk revealed that the initial payment, which was paid in July, was roughly 5 million dollars in value.

There was no such thing as a Twitter Blue subscription before Musk took control of the company. The only way to tell if an account belongs to the rightful owner or not is to look for a blue tick on the handle of qualified individuals. Thus, only a select few individuals had Twitter's Blue Tick, which served as a symbol of authenticity. Musk removed the Blue Tick from all users when he acquired control of Twitter and turned it into a premium service along with other features.

