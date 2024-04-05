According to Elon Musk, Tesla is planning to increase the pay of its AI engineering staff, subject to performance targets, which he shared on his social media platform X. The CEO of xAI attributed the theft of four engineers from Tesla to 'the craziest talent war I've ever seen' in response to a report by The Information.

Musk started xAI to create rivalry with ChatGPT

Following months of indications that he intended to create a rival to the popular product ChatGPT, Musk finally revealed the establishment of xAI in July of last year. He was a key figure in the co-founding of OpenAI, the company that developed the chatbot, but he had disagreements with other startup executives.

Employee transfers from Musk's most valued business to his newest might make issues with governance and conflict management within the billionaire's empire worse. According to Musk's January statement, he would rather work on robotics and AI projects elsewhere unless he is given roughly 25% of the voting power at Tesla. A large stock reward that Tesla's board had prepared for him in 2018 was nullified by a Delaware judge two weeks later.



In July of last year, Musk revealed the establishment of xAI, following months of indications that he intended to create a substitute for the popular ChatGPT program. Though he disagreed with other executives at the startup, he was instrumental in helping to co-found OpenAI, the company that developed the chatbot.

Advertisement

"As Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon," OpenAI stated in a blog post announcing his resignation from the board in February 2018.

Musk accuses OpenAI of calling Tesla engineers

Musk said that OpenAI had attempted to employ Ethan Knight, a member of Tesla's team focusing on computer vision for advanced driving systems after The Information revealed on Wednesday that Knight quit to join xAI last month. Musk stated on X, "Ethan was going to join OpenAI, so it was either xAI or them. Unfortunately, they have been successful in a few instances in their aggressive recruitment of Tesla engineers with offers of enormous compensation."

Andrej Karpathy, the senior director of AI at Tesla, left the company in July 2022, although he later returned to OpenAI and worked on ChatGPT's large-language model. Early in the year, Karpathy left the company. Grok, a ChatGPT rival, was introduced by Musk in November. According to his statements, X investors—whose stock has dropped significantly since he bought the erstwhile Twitter—will control 25% of xAI.

ALSO READ: Why did Apple lay off nearly 700 employees? Here's what reports suggest