Elon Musk: Revisit Space X founder's 5 biggest controversial moments of all time

Elon Musk, the mysterious CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is no stranger to controversy, as per US Magazine. While he is lauded for his creative ideas and ground-breaking technologies, he has also been embroiled in a number of scandals over his career. In this article, we will look at Elon Musk's five most contentious moments.

Twitter tirades

Elon Musk's extensive usage of Twitter is the source of one of his most well-known scandals. Musk's tweets have frequently sparked controversy, with some of them having serious ramifications. Perhaps, his most infamous tweet came in 2018 when he said he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 per share, with "funding secured." This tweet placed Musk in deep waters with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), resulting in a settlement in which he agreed to resign as Tesla's Chairman and pay a $20 million fine. Musk's unfettered Twitter use continues to make headlines and raise concerns.

COVID-19 skepticism

According to US Magazine, Elon Musk experienced blowback for his outspoken statements during the COVID-19 epidemic. He dismissed the virus's seriousness, calling it "dumb" and expressing skepticism about the government's lockdown precautions. Health professionals and the general public slammed Musk's views, accusing him of promoting disinformation during a serious public health issue. His activities also included breaking local regulations in order to keep Tesla's California facility functioning, which fueled additional criticism.

Thai Cave Rescue controversy

When Elon Musk offered to aid in the rescue of a juvenile soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand, he sparked a passionate debate. Musk advocated the use of a submarine-like gadget to help with the rescue attempts. His uninvited participation, on the other hand, sparked criticism and mistrust from those immediately participating in the rescue attempt, like Vern Unsworth, a British diver who derided Musk's suggestion as a "PR stunt." Musk replied on Twitter with disparaging remarks, including labeling Unsworth a "pedo guy." This infuriated people and resulted in legal action, though Musk eventually apologized, as per US Magazine.

Unionization and labor practices

Musk's electric vehicle startup, Tesla, has been accused of unfair labor practices and union-busting. Critics have accused Musk and Tesla of stifling labor unionization attempts. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint against Tesla, saying that the business violated workers' rights by impeding unionization efforts. Musk's combative attitude toward unions and labor practices has sparked continuous debate.

Mars colonization and climate change

According to US Magazine, while many people applaud Elon Musk's aim to inhabit Mars and address climate change, it has also aroused debate. Some experts believe Musk's fixation on Mars diverts attention away from serious environmental challenges on Earth. Critics have expressed fear that Musk's quest for space exploration and colonization may take resources away from climate change mitigation measures. While some find Musk's broad vision for the future of mankind inspirational, others feel that tackling challenges on our home planet should come first.

