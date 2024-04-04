Elon Musk Takes Up Position As Disney’s Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer: Legit Or Not? Find Out

Elon Musk, a billionaire of note, recently announced his new role at Disney, which became the talk of the town. The Tesla CEO broke the story on X, a social media site (earlier known as Twitter), that he has taken over as the company’s Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer.

Nonetheless, his post faced criticism from online users who were torn between taking it seriously or treating it like an April Fool’s joke.

Social media buzz

Musk's announcement was widely circulated and viewed by more than six million people instantly, prompting various types of reactions among internet addicts.

A few users found humor in the idea of Musk joining Disney as “Chief Woke Officer,” while others realized that it might be a reference to April Fools’ Day.

What is definitely true is that this message posted by Elon Musk has caused quite a stir on various social media sites.

Past tensions and controversies

This is not the first time Elon Musk has had issues with Disney based on their interactions. In days past, Elon openly criticized Bob Iger, Disney's CEO, over pulling ads off his social platform X.

By demanding Iger’s resignation, Musk drew attention to himself, indicating a strained relationship with the entertainment mogul. Moreover, when Gina Carano sued Disney for alleged wrongful termination from the Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian,’ he stood firmly behind her.

It also claimed that Carano had been fired over her holding conservative opinions on social media while no action was taken against male colleagues who did so.

This shows how strongly Musk feels about certain corporate decisions, which he sees as unfair, given his support for Carano.

While Elon Musk assumes his supposed position at Disney, conversations continue to swirl around such a move across cyberspace, and there is much doubt involved. It remains hard to tell whether his appointment as Chief DEI Officer is a genuine attempt towards fostering diversity and inclusion, but only time will show.

Be that as it may, Musk’s history of creating controversy and challenging the status quo ensures that all eyes will be on Disney going forward.

