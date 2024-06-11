Elon Musk threatens Apple device ban for Tesla, SpaceX if OpenAI integration proceeds; Details inside

Elon Musk did not waste time responding to Apple's Apple Intelligence announcement. He took to social media, expressing deep concern. Musk warned that if Apple integrates OpenAI into its operating system, all of the tech giant's devices will be barred from accessing his companies.

Musk, who has co-founded six companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and OpenAI, tweeted that integrating OpenAI at that level would be "an unacceptable security violation." In a follow-up post, he stated that visitors to his companies' offices would be required to check their Apple devices at the door, which would then be stored in a Faraday cage to block electromagnetic fields.

Apple’s new AI features

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Monday that the next Apple operating system will include ChatGPT built directly into iPhones. This integration would allow the chatbot to send iMessages and respond to other generative prompts.

Apple stated that "privacy protections are built in for users who access ChatGPT," adding that their IP addresses are obscured and that OpenAI does not store requests made of it. However, ChatGPT's data-use policies would continue to apply.

Musk's concerns and criticisms

Musk wasn't convinced by Apple's assurances. "It's patently absurd that Apple isn't smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!" Musk spoke on X (formerly Twitter).

He continued, "Apple has no clue what's actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river."

Musk's reaction reflects his ongoing concerns about AI and data privacy. Earlier this year, Musk announced that he was suing OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman. He accused them of abandoning their original goal of developing open-source AI for the benefit of humanity in favor of profit. OpenAI has stated its intention to dismiss Musk's claims.

Advertisement

Industry reactions and future implications

Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies, said it was unlikely that anyone would follow Musk's lead. He added that Apple was attempting to educate people on the security of private cloud computing.

"What Apple is trying to now add to the narrative is when data leaves and goes to the secure private cloud, it's similarly taking that same user data anonymization and firewalling of that information to you. Apple really never sees that," he explained.

Apple announced its AI initiatives at its Worldwide Developers Conference, where the company also unveiled a number of new features for future operating system updates. This move was long anticipated, as other tech giants such as Microsoft and Google are already competing in the AI space.

Musk recently announced that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, had raised $6 billion in funding. xAI intends to create an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT and challenge its dominance in the AI space.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Musk, the world's wealthiest person with an estimated net worth of $207.9 billion, has a history of public feuds with Apple.

Last year, he accused Apple of sabotaging Twitter by reducing advertising and threatening to remove the app from the App Store. This matter was resolved after Musk met with Cook, who assured him that it was a misunderstanding.

ALSO READ: How to tune in and what new is coming with 'Apple Intelligence' at WWDC 2024?