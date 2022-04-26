Elon Musk trends on Twitter after buying the microblogging site & Twitterati have a field day with memes

Billionaire Elon Musk has marked a great achievement as he has acquired a prominent social media platform, Twitter. He has struck an agreement for an approximate value of $44 billion, as per the company. The outspoken Tesla CEO, the world's wealthiest person, has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it's not living up to its potential as a platform for "free speech." With the new acquisitions, there are speculations about the tentative changes in the platform. The new takeover has given air to meme fest on Twitter as users take a dig at this event.

While some users of the platform are happy with Elon Musk taking over, there are others who wish to quit Twitter. A user wrote, “Amazon added to cart #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #ElonMusk #twittersold #Twittertakeover #ParagAgrawal”. Another wrote, “Anyone who's so upset about Elon now owning Twitter, don't let the door hit you on your way out..”, a user wrote, “Well, Twitter, it's been fun, but like MySpace, it looks like the party is over. I will always remember fondly your original character restraints, the typos, & your lack of a basic edit feature. We'll always have the Arab Spring. Don't cry, you knew what this was.”

See tweets here-

The deal finally culminated Twitter's run as a public company since its 2013 initial public offering. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

