Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight- Recent updates you need to know about highly anticipated clash

Two of the world’s biggest billionaires and the CEOs of the biggest platforms, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are set to face each other in a fight. The two richest guys in the world have openly decided to accept the challenge inside a cage. Through their most recent posts on social media, they showed their combat readiness and their desire to fight each other.

Elon Musk hasn't agreed to the date of their cage match, but Mark Zuckerberg says he's ready to face him right now. Zuckerberg said via threads that he is not holding his breath and he suggested the date for the fight as well. Musk hasn't even confirmed the reports that the fight might take place on August 26. The world is waiting to witness the biggest tech rivals fight in the ring and to see who wins it/

Updates regarding Mark Zuckerberg VS Elon Musk's fight

On Sunday, Musk announced to fans that the game will be streamed live on his social media platform, X. Musk said that a portion of the money would be donated to a charity organization. It hasn't been revealed if Zuckerberg will also want his Twitter rival Threads to have a stream.

The Nevada Athletic Commission must provide permission for the preferred destination which is Las Vegas. Musk, on the other hand, said in a tweet that the match may potentially take place in Colosseum, Rome.

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, podcasting royalty, Elon Musk revealed that he had studied Brazilian jiu-jitsu as an adult after having studied taekwondo, judo, and karate as a child. Zuckerberg too has had a good training of martial arts.

Here's how Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg on X

Dana White, the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, got a text the day after Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match on social media last month. The message came from Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO. He questioned Musk's seriousness about a fight by asking White, the president of the world's most prestigious mixed martial arts event, which is held in cage-like rings.After this White contacted Musk, the owner of X, and got his confirmation to challenge.

According to Dana White, they are attempting to make the Musk VS Zuckerberg showdown happen. He also said that this would go down as one of the biggest fights in history and that it would shatter all pay-per-view records.

