Elon Musk welcomes Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino; informs she joins in 6 weeks

Elon Musk, the tycoon of the industry, announced the appointment of a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who will be joining him in the chair in the coming months. Here is everything to it:

Elon Musk has appointed a new CEO of Twitter, over six months after his contentious purchase of the social media business. Linda Yaccarino, the former chief of advertising at NBCUniversal, would be in charge of the site's business operations, according to the billionaire.

He stated that she would begin in ‘six weeks’. Whereas Mr. Musk will continue to serve as executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Here is what Elon Musk quoted:

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he said on Twitter, confirming his choice a day after stoking anticipation by announcing that he had found a new employer but did not divulge their name.

Mr. Musk, who purchased the social networking site for $44 billion last year, has been under pressure to find someone else to head the company and refocus his attention on his other firms, which include Tesla and SpaceX.

After progressively ascending through the ranks of some of America's largest media organizations, Ms. Yaccarino will become an uncommon example of a woman at the top of a major tech corporation, with fewer than 10% of Fortune 500 tech companies led by women.

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the new face of Twitter's CEO firm?

Ms. Yaccarino was raised in an Italian-American family by a mother who never finished high school and a father who worked as a police officer.

She worked for Turner Entertainment for 15 years after graduating from Penn State before joining NBCUniversal, where she handled around 2,000 employees and was engaged in the creation of its streaming service.

Her work has been distinguished by tight cooperation with major companies, where she has found chances for product placement and persuaded them to advertise alongside television series, including those with a reputation for edgy material, such as Sex in the City when it initially aired.

She has also forged relationships with emerging media giants like Apple News, Snapchat, and YouTube. She was featured in a business publication in 2005 as a busy married mother of two kids who were 13 and 9 years old at the time.

"I have absolutely no hobbies," she said at the time.

Claire Atkinson of Business Insider has tracked Ms. Yaccarino's career for two decades and believes her history in advertising might benefit Twitter, which has seen its ad revenues plummet since Mr. Musk's acquisition.

"If Twitter wants to monetize better than it has, that would be the place to start, and Linda would be the ideal person to make that happen," said the chief media reporter.

"She's the type of person I imagine Elon Musk requires," Ms. Atkinson remarked. "She's not going to roll over."

What will Ms. Yaccarino's role be focused on as CEO of Twiiter?

Ms. Yaccarino will have the task of leading a firm that has struggled to be profitable, as well as heavy criticism over how Twitter handles disinformation and hate speech. Mr. Musk originally discussed his ideas for Twitter last year, saying he intended to lessen the platform's reliance on advertising and reform the way it controlled material.

He also stated that he intended to expand the site's functionality to include payments, encrypted chat, and phone conversations, renaming it X.

Elon Musk, when faced with backlash when he took over Twiiter

Musk sparked outrage when he dismissed hundreds of employees following his takeover, including those entrusted with dealing with nasty messages.

He also changed how the service authenticates accounts, charging for blue ticks, which opponents warned would encourage the spread of falsehoods. Some of the modifications caused advertisers to be concerned about the dangers to their brands, and as a result, they stopped investing on the site.

Mr. Musk has admitted "massive" revenue drops, although he told the BBC last month that businesses were returning.

