Elon Musk's dance moves at Tesla's Shanghai event CANNOT be missed

Elon Musk is known for many things and now apart from Tesla, he will also be known for his dancing skills. Check out his dancing skills at Tesla's Shanghai event.

Dancing is something that all of us love to do. Be it dancing at a wedding or dancing in a party, we love to let loose and dance our heart out. But then sometimes, we don't expect some people to dance as we do. And if they do, it shocks us. A similar incident took place when Elon Musk- the man behind Tesla showed off his dancing moves at Tesla’s Shanghai during an event to celebrate the launch of its Model Y program and also the delivery of the first Chinese-made Model 3 vehicles to customers.

Elon Musk danced like nobody was watching and that surely was one crowd-pleaser dance. If you think Elon was embarrassed with his dance performance, well he certainly was not because he shared this hilarious glimpse with his followers on Twitter. And we must say his video reminded us of some fun uncle dancing at the wedding.

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

Speaking more about the dancing, it began after Elon walked onto the stage. Did you ever imagine that Elon could hit the stage, this way? And to add more drama to his dance, he even stripped off his jacket, was prancing and strolling around for a few seconds. We love Elon Musk, but after watching his video, we have started liking him even more.

Check the video and let us know what you think about it in the comments section below.

