Starlink Mini, a compact satellite internet dish that can fit in a backpack, was recently unveiled by SpaceX, the Elon Musk-owned business best known for producing rockets for NASA.

According to TechCrunch, a limited number of early Starlink adopters were invited by SpaceX to acquire the $599 Starlink Mini kit. The cost of this portable satellite internet antenna is $100 more than that of a typical dish, and it looks like this deal is only available to people who already have a subscription.

Customers who met the eligibility requirements might also choose to pay $30 a month to add the Mini Roam service to their current subscription. Nevertheless, Starlink has set a monthly data ceiling of 50 GB. This implies that if Starlink users wish to use the Mini Roam service, they will need to pay $150 a month for both services.

Size and weight of Starlink

SpaceX stated in the invitation that there isn't currently a stand-alone Mini Roam option. The reason they are unable to lower the kit's price is that "Starlink Mini places additional demand on the satellite network." By weight, the Starlink Mini is around 60% less than the company's conventional dish—a mere 1.13 kg when the kickstand is added

As of right now, the service has a latency of about 23 ms and maximum download rates of about 100 Mbps. Next month, we should see the first shipment of Starlink Mini dishes. If your primary internet connection goes down, Elon Musk stated in a post on X that Starlink Mini can be a reliable backup.

According to the company, Starlink Mini will eventually enter more markets. The corporation insists that lowering the cost of Starlink is one of its key objectives, particularly for individuals in areas of the world where connectivity has historically been either extremely expensive or nonexistent.

Over 6,000 Starlink satellites have been launched by SpaceX into Earth's orbit since the company started launching them in 2019. The service is currently available in 100 countries and has over 3 million users globally.

