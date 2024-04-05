Elon Musk's X Brings Back Blue Check Marks For Accounts With Large Number Of Followers; Here's All You Need To Know

Previously known as Twitter, Elon Musk’s X has suddenly reintroduced “verified” tags for certain users overnight. Notably, this has ignited curiosity and uncertainty among platform participants who insist on not having been given such an opportunity by notable individuals.

Musk’s checkered history with verification

Since acquiring Twitter in 2022, Musk has expressed his dissatisfaction with the verification system on many occasions. He characterized an old regulation as ‘crooked and stupid’ and promised to improve it.

In April 2023, while launching Tesla’s “Dojo” computer chip, Musk started requiring individuals to subscribe to X Premium (formerly called Twitter Blue) at a minimum $8 monthly fee to keep their blue icons after a significant redesign of the Twitter website was completed.

Nevertheless, soon afterward, he returned the verification badges of famous people to dispel any doubts about the authenticity of their blogs.

A shift in policy

Musk has recently hinted about an alteration in verification guidelines. Specifically, accounts with over 2500 verified subscribers will now enjoy Premium features for free, and those with over 5000 will get Premium+ without paying.

This new regulation became effective on Wednesday evening when numerous influential users woke up only to find out that their blue check marks were back.

Community reactions

Among others, actors Yvette Nicole Brown and Jeffrey Wright have been taken off guard by the quick re-emergence of their verified badges.

“I would never pay for that!” exclaimed Brown, who joined a chorus of other shocked users. On the other hand, Wright jokingly stated that since people are poor these days, as he referred to sarcasm as irony, it does not seem that Twitter is very committed to freedom of speech.

X representatives have not commented on recent developments. The return of blue checkmarks without subscriptions raises concerns about transparency within this platform's evolving verification policies.

Whether or not this move will be well received by the X community remains to be seen. If it means further changes in how verifications are done, then time will tell.

