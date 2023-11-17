Elon Musk's X hires attorneys to defend a student over tweet: Business tycoon keeps up his promise to protect free speech

Billionaire Elon Musk has been in the news ever since he took over Twitter and ultimately renamed it to X. As the tech billionaire implements his plan, the platform has undergone major changes as well.

As part of his August post, Musk promised to defend free speech and that the business would pay the legal fees of anyone who felt they had been "unfairly treated by [ther] employer due to posting or liking something" on X.

Elon Musk's X hires lawyer to defend a student's tweet

Musk is now showing his seriousness as X's attorneys are ready to defend an Illinois student who is being disciplined by his college for comments he made on the platform. The University of Illinois has accused Juan David Campolargo, a student, of breaking their code of conduct. As a result, he is now on conduct probation and might lose his living privileges on campus.

Campolargo got into difficulty when he used his X account to publicize events offering free meals on campus, as one of the events turned out to be a private gathering. The Financial Times has recently received the letter X's attorneys sent to the college, in which they claim Campolargo was acting in accordance with his First Amendment rights.

Musk also replied in a post about the case, "We will do whatever it takes to support your right to free speech!” Users on the social media platform seemed genuinely pleased by the change, with one commenting, "Wow." I was positive it was a hollow promise that would never materialize. Thank you, Elon and X.

Elon Musk has shown his support for free speech since acquiring the site a year ago by easing moderation guidelines and restoring thousands of accounts that had been suspended. Critics of Musk, however, are not overly impressed, particularly in light of the rumor that the businessman fired X staffers for their criticism.

Due to Musk's stance on free speech, some sponsors have left the platform because their advertisements would often run alongside offensive or improper content.

