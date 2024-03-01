A significant legal case against hate speech researchers filed by Elon Musk's X seemed to be losing momentum on Thursday as a federal judge questioned the validity of some of the claims, suggesting that the company previously known as Twitter has not done adequate to back them up.

Court to decide whether to dismiss the case or not

The court will decide whether to drop X Corp's lawsuit against a charity organization that has denounced an increase in hate speech on the social media site that was once known as Twitter after Elon Musk took over.

In a lawsuit filed in July of last year, X accused the Center for Countering Digital Hate of attempting to "scare" away sponsors by alleging that Musk was not doing enough to prevent racist messages, hate speech, and other false material from flooding the site.

X claims that the nonprofit organizations inappropriately collected and selectively chose data to produce fraudulent and misleading reports in an attempt to silence those who disagreed with it on contentious issues including COVID-19 vaccinations, reproductive health, and climate change.

In response, the Center for Countering Digital Hate said that Musk, a self-described defender of free expression, was the one attempting silencing.

The center claimed that the lawsuit violated California's anti-SLAPP law, which forbids using legal action to suppress public participation. They also stated that they cannot be held accountable for how advertisers reacted to their non-defamatory reports on publicly available content about X.

Advertisement

Additionally, the organization refuted X's allegation that its operations were being funded by foreign governments or commercial competitors. At a hearing, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer of San Francisco will review the request for dismissal. It was uncertain if he would take over right away.

Another defendant is the European Climate Foundation, which supports initiatives to slow down global warming. In October 2022, Musk—the second-richest person in the world—paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter.

Since then, he has come under heavy fire for permitting more offensive and destructive messages at X and for terminating an excessive number of employees who policed falsehoods. In November 2023, Musk backed an antisemitic remark on X, claiming the poster was expressing "the actual truth," and that Jews were inciting hatred against White people.

In an attempt to make amends for his comments, he has denied having antisemitic views. He went to the former Nazi death camp in southern Poland, Auschwitz, in January. Since Musk acquired X, advertisers have left, and the platform's content filtering has been weakened, according to civil rights organizations, which has led to a sharp rise in hate speech.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates Plays Down AI Vs Human While On His Visit To India; Here's What He Had To Say