Emirates offers to cover the funeral expenses of their travellers who succumb to COVID 19

Dubai-based airline Emirates has offered to pay for the expenses of their fliers if they get diagnosed to Coronavirus and succumb to it. Read on for further details.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: August 4, 2020 09:24 pm
The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected not only people’s lives but also the economies of countries. The aviation industry is among the most affected ones in this regard. But just like everyone else, they are also trying to cope up with the losses. They have also adopted various measures to attract consumers while keeping in mind the precautionary rules and regulations. Dubai-based airline Emirates has also adopted a unique tactic to gain the attention of all the consumers.

So, Emirates has offered to pay the funeral expenses of their travellers if they get infected with COVID-19 and later succumb to it. They have also claimed that it is the first time that any airline has adopted such a scheme in the world. According to various reports, the airlines will be covering medical expenses up to EUR 150,000 that makes for approximately Rs 1.3 crore. Moreover, they will also be bearing the quarantine cost of EUR 100 (Rs 8,800) for 14 days. This will apply when travellers are diagnosed with Coronavirus while away from home.

According to reports, Emirates will cover funeral costs up to Rs 1.32 lakh. The airlines will be providing this cover free of cost to all its customers. This offer is reportedly valid from 23rd July 2020 to 31st October 2020. Moreover, it will be reportedly valid for 31 days from the moment a traveller flies the first sector of the journey. However, one disadvantage of the offer is that the COVID-19 expenses will not be covered under it.

