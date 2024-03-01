Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar dismisses 'health vs fitness' theories following Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s stroke; DEETS inside

In an effort to dispel myths about health and fitness, entrepreneur Dilip Kumar recently addressed public concerns following Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's admission of having a mild stroke six weeks ago as per NEWS 18. Speaking on a popular social media platform, Kumar aimed to debunk common misconceptions about fitness and overall health, emphasizing the importance of a nuanced understanding of these concepts.

Clarifying the relationship between fitness and health

Kumar, who has a close working relationship with Nithin Kamath, began his speech by emphasizing the critical distinction between being fit and healthy. He emphasized that "being fit is not equal to being healthy," arguing that these are two distinct states of physical well-being.

According to Kumar, "being fit" refers to one's ability to participate in physical activities that require endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, and speed. This definition, he claims, frequently leads to misconceptions in which people believe that fitness automatically equates to overall health.

Highlighting the holistic nature of health

Contrary to popular belief, Kumar clarified that "being healthy" refers to a complete state of well-being that includes not only physical fitness but also mental and social aspects. He emphasized the significance of the harmonious operation of physiological and internal biological systems in achieving true health.

Advertisement

Kumar also dispelled the myth that athletes and movie stars are inherently fit and healthy, warning against equating physical prowess with overall well-being.

Challenging the notion of fitness guaranteeing health

Kumar addressed a common misconception, stating that while fitness is undoubtedly beneficial, it does not guarantee health. He emphasized the importance of understanding that even dedicated fitness enthusiasts can develop health problems as a result of poor nutrition, stress, insufficient sleep, or underlying medical conditions.

Recognizing the modern confusion caused by social media, Dilip Kumar emphasized the importance of striking a balance between fitness and healthy living in today's stressful world. He warned against overexertion in physical activities and emphasized the equation "Stress + Rest = Growth" as a guideline for maintaining overall well-being.

The post received a lot of attention on social media, with 205,000 views, indicating that the public is interested in clearing up misconceptions about health and fitness.

ALSO READ: What did Tata Memorial hospital director advise Nithin Kamath? Exploring as Zerodha CEO is asked not to fall for random online influencers