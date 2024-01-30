Ever Wondered What's Inside Grammys' Luxury Bag Given To Celebrities? Here's All That The Pricey Gift Contains

As the much-anticipated Grammy Awards week kicks off in Los Angeles, the stars set to grace the Crypto.com Arena stage are not just eyeing the prestigious trophies. Thanks to the longstanding partnership between Distinctive Assets and the Recording Academy, performers and presenters alike will be going home with a luxurious gift bag valued at an impressive $36,000.

For 25 years, Lash Fary's Distinctive Assets has been an integral part of music's biggest night, providing the only official Grammy gifting lounge and crafting gift bags that seamlessly blend functionality, fabulousness, inclusivity, and philanthropy.

Lash Fary expressed his gratitude, stating, "It has been a privilege and honor to have been a small part of music’s biggest night for 25 years."

What's inside the glamorous gift bags?

This year's gift bags, numbering around 145, promise a diverse array of products that cater to the varied tastes of the music industry's finest. From vegan beverage products and skincare essentials to noise-canceling headphones and top-rated wines, the offerings are as eclectic as the performers themselves.

Noteworthy inclusions are Mitchell S. Jackson's book, Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion, and a session with the mesmerizing magician and mentalist Carl Reads Minds.

Among the plethora of items, there are vegan leather jackets from PETA x Noize, a must-have for the conscious fashionista, and a collection of sustainable throw pillows from Cate Brown.

The bags also feature products from renowned brands such as Dyson, L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, and Wella Professionals.

Distinctive Assets

Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company, has carved a niche since its inception in 1999. Specializing in award show swag, it has collaborated with prestigious events like the Latin Grammys, Tony Awards, American Music Awards, BET Awards, and more.

Their ability to curate gift bags that strike the perfect balance between opulence and practicality has made them an unputdownable part of Hollywood's grandest nights.

As the Grammy Awards, hosted by the charismatic Trevor Noah, unfold on February 4, 2024, the stars will not only be vying for golden gramophones but will also be treated to a delightful array of gifts that embody the spirit of celebration and appreciation.

Distinctive Assets continues to redefine swag, ensuring that every artist feels valued and pampered on music's most significant stage.

