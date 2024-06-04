During a hearing on Monday, House Republicans grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci sharply about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and their theories about the virus' origin. During his House hearing, Fauci defended his management of the pandemic and attempted to dissociate himself from a longstanding aide accused of wrongdoing.

Anthony Fauci backs his work as he appears before Congress

According to The Missouri Independent, during the tense three-hour session, House Republicans who called the hearing quizzed Fauci about the causes of COVID-19, which claimed the lives of over a million Americans, as well as his involvement in the response. This was Fauci's first appearance before Congress since leaving federal service in 2022. Fauci, 83, was also President Joe Biden's principal medical adviser.

Fauci repeatedly refuted claims that he used personal email for official business to avoid supervision. Along with explaining to members of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic why guidelines changed so drastically in the first few months of the pandemic, he also stated that he has maintained an open mind on the virus's origins.

Fauci refutes allegations of virus leaking from a lab

Republicans were accused by Democrats of using Fauci as a scapegoat for mistakes made by former President Donald Trump in the early stages of the outbreak, while ranking member Raul Ruiz led the Democrats in their efforts to concentrate on proceeding. Refusing to back down, Fauci addressed allegations made by the GOP that he interfered with studies into the pandemic's source and even attempted to persuade scientists that the virus perhaps originated in a lab.

Additionally, Fauci refuted the theory expressed by some Republicans that research funded by the National Institutes of Health resulted in the creation of COVID-19. According to Fauci, the viruses being examined with funding from the organization were "phylogenetically so different, they could not possibly be the precursor of SARS-CoV-2."

He stated that while it eliminated the notion that NIH money was purposefully linked to the pandemic, it did not rule out the theory that the pandemic originated from a lab leak.

