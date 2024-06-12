Jimmy Carter's grandson Jason Carter claims that his grandfather's life isn't how it used to be. Jason talked candidly with Southern Living about the Carter family's experience caring for Jimmy after he entered hospice care 16 months ago and the reasons the former commander-in-chief decided to spend his last days in Plains, Georgia.

Jason Carter shares an update on Jimmy Carter's health

Jason claims that there has been no change in Jimmy's health in the past few months. The grandson of former President Carter stated that his grandfather is experiencing the world as best he can, even though he is no longer awake every day in hospice care. Jason said, "experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process."

Carter decided to forgo further medical intervention and undergo hospice care in February 2023 so that he may spend his final days at his Georgia home with his family. He is the oldest U.S. president having lived to be 99 years old. Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady, passed away almost ten months into his hospice care. Two days ago, she had herself entered hospice care.

Although hospice care is frequently connected to a person's last days, it's not necessarily a temporary solution. According to Jason Carter, Southern Living, Jimmy Carter's family had thought he would only require hospice care for a few days, but "God had other plans."

About Jimmy Carter

American politician and humanitarian James Earl Carter Jr. was born on October 1, 1924, and he led the country as its 39th president from 1977 to 1981. Carter served as Georgia's 76th governor from 1971 to 1975 and as a state senator from 1963 to 1967.

Carter founded the Carter Center to advance and defend human rights after he left office, and for his efforts in this regard, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. He made a lot of trips to monitor elections, undertake peace talks, and advance the fight against infectious diseases. Carter plays a significant role in Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit dedicated to housing.

